Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Holy Koran given to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report was told in the department of public relations of BHOS.

Prominent scientist-orientalist, academician Vasim Mammadaliev presented to BHOS translated and beautifully designed edition of the Holy Koran at the conference on "The role of youth in fighting against religious radicalism".

The book was awarded to the Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov.