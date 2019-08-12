Holiday prayer performed in Azerbaijani mosques

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/f3e65427c49ec6321ca0439426570899/519ba4e9-7fb0-4bee-be04-49a9a388223a_292.jpg

A holiday prayer has been performed in the mosques operating in Azerbaijan on the occasion of Holiday of Sacrifice.

Report informs that hundreds of people joined the holiday prayer performed in Tazapir and other mosques at 09.00 today. The holiday namaz in Tazapir mosque was performed with participation of chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

Notably, August 12 and 13 are nonworking days in Azerbaijan due to the Holiday of Sacrifice (Eidh-al-Adha)