Hijran Huseynova: It's awry to relate the expanse of early marriages with Islam

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Very often, there are several negative impacts which are related with Islam. This, in particular, includes spreading of early marriage, cases of evasion of girls from education and other similar facts."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova told journalists.

According to chairman of the committee, there is incorrect approach to the problem: "Islam is a progressive religion. It is a religion that has more to do with science. I would like our society to approach the religious issues from this point of view."