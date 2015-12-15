'Heydar' mosque opens for daily worship

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Heydar' mosque, located in Binagadi District of Baku opened for daily worship.

Report was told by Haji Sabir Hasanli, Deputy Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Rector of Baku Islamic University, Chairman of Heydar Mosque Complex Office.

According to him, daily prayers are performed in the mosque. Akhund of Shia prayers is Haji Rufat Garayev, graduate of Baku Islamic University. Imam of Sunni prayers is Haji Hafiz Abbasov.

Jummah prayers will be performed by Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) ghazis and authorized representatives alternately, S.Hasanli said.