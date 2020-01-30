Health Ministry addresses to citizens on coronavirus

The Ministry of Health addressed to the citizens regarding rumors in social networks on coronavirus.

According to the report, Ministry spokeswoman Parviz Abubakirov said that non-specialists share different voice messages on WhatsApp:

Health Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency share necessary measures and recommendations on coronavirus on the websites and Facebook pages. So, we urge our citizens not to believe such unbiased information spread by non-experts in the social networks and rely on the news of the official bodies.