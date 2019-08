Hajj 2019: Azerbaijani pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

5 August, 2019 10:50

https://report.az/storage/news/97af1b4723239fe1cf9bf02ed472816e/d08db81e-8bb5-4e4b-bf72-00a793e35cac_292.jpg An Azerbaijani pilgrim has reportedly died while performing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Report informs, 69-year-old Bahman Shukurov had prayed in the Ka'bah at midnight and then died from heart attack, according to information. He will be buried today in Mecca.