Haji Shahin: 'All mosques in Azerbaijan provided with free natural gas' - VIDEO

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "For several years, mosques in Azerbaijan are given free natural gas and this process stil going on.

Report was told by authorized representative of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Haji Shahin Hasanli.

CMO official said that, all mosques in Azerbaijan where religious communities are registered, were provided with free gas.

"Mosques in Azerbaijan not only in the centers of cities and regions but in the most remote villages provided with natural gas for free. It is designed for the convenience of people gathered to worship in the mosque".

Haji Shahin Hasanli noted that, in many cases mosques without the community or unregistered mosques also provided with natural gas. "There are Mosques not registered or without community that by the law should not be provided with gas. Giving gas to that kind of mosques shows humane step of Azerbaijani government.

CMO's Veterans Council member and authorized representative of southern region Haji Sadi Ganizade said to Report that, more than 2 years, mosques located in the southern region provided with natural gas.

Haji Sadiq Jafarov, Tartar mosque Juma akhund said that all mosques in the region as well as mosques located in remote mountain villages provided with free natural gas.

https://youtu.be/hteTZeYtr-Y