Haji Sabir Hasanli: 'Cameras don't impede the work of mosque'

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Security of 'Heydar' mosque, which is the largest mosque in Azerbaijan, is protected nearly by 50 cameras.

Report was told by Haji Sabir Hasanli, Chairman of 'Heydar' Mosque Complex Office.

According to him, cameras neither create obstacle for work of the mosque nor praying persons, but is very useful in terms of security.

S.Hasanli said security of the mosque is ensured by 24-hour police protection.

Notably, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations will start installation of security cameras in mosques in near future.