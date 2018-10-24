Haji Abdul: “Mehriban Aliyeva restored Hussein mosque”

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The opening of Imam Hussein mosque and the meeting with the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva were very nice," akhund of the Haji Abdul mosque told Report.

He said the mosque was revived by Mehriban Aliyeva: “The mosque has never been repaired until now. As a 'Tovba' community, we appealed everywhere for the repair of the mosque. Finally, we addressed Mehriban Aliyeva. Thanks to her, the Mosque underwent repair in a substantial and beautiful way and returned to believers in a wonderful form. "

Haji Abdul said that the mosque has been opened for worship since yesterday: "We performed our evening prayers yesterday."