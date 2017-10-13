Gundüz Ismayılov: Azerbaijan associates Islamic solidarity not only with unity of Muslims

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ “When we say Islamic solidarity we mean uniting of all Azerbaijani citizens around same values and principles regardless of their religion or nationality.”

Report informs the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for work with Religious Organizations Gunduz Ismayilov said at the event titled “Islamic Solidarity: Example of Azerbaijan” organized by the Committee.

He said Azerbaijan does not associate Islamic solidarity only with the unity of Muslims:

“Islamic Solidarity example of Azerbaijan is not only about unity of Muslims it means the coexistence of various nations and representatives of different religions. When we say Islamic solidarity we don’t mean organization of Muslims against other religions and cultures. When we say Islamic solidarity we mean solidarity with Islamic world on economic, spiritual and other issues. Solidarity for us also means coexistence with representatives of other religions. And the best example of it is Azerbaijan.”