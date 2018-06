Tbilisi. 7 June. REPORT. AZ / Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated Muslims on the holy month of Ramadan.

Georgian bureau of Report informs, Georgian Premier wished Muslims peace and tranquility.

In his letter, Giorgi Kvirikashvili says: "I sincerely congratulate our muslim citizens on the occasion of the start of Ramadan.

This holiday is very important for every muslim. I wish you all peace, happiness and prosperity."