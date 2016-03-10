Founders of 'Haji Azhdarbey' mosque community changed

Baku. 10 March.REPORT.AZ/ Founders of religious community of famous 'Haji Azhdarbey' mosque, which is located in Baku city, have been changed.

Report informs, in accordance with the decision of general meeting of the religious community, Uzeyir Dadashov and Bakhtiyar Salmanov has withdrawn from the list of founders of the religious community.

Currently, founders of the religious community are Amid Aslanov, Elshan Rahimov and Surkhay Allahverdiyev

Notably, 'Haji Azhdarbey' mosque has been built by well-known philanthropist Azhdar bey Ashurbeyov at the beginning of the last century, in 1912-1913 in Baku.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on May 25, 2010 on measures regarding restoration of Azhdarbey mosque in Baku.