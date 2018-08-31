First group of Azerbaijani pilgrims to return to their homeland tomorrow

Baku. 31 August.REPORT.AZ/ The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage will return to homeland tomorrow.

Report was told by Hamdulla Babayev, a responsible representative of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), a member of the Hajj mission in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, at present, most pilgrims go from Mecca to Medina: "The pilgrim's health is satisfactory".

CMO official noted that the first aircraft carrying pilgrims will depart at 05.00 in Baku time. "All pilgrims should return to their homeland by 4 September".

Notably, 1440 quota was allocated to Hajj in Azerbaijan this year. This year, the price for the Hajj pilgrimage was $ 4150. As in previous years, pilgrims traveling from Azerbaijan to Hajj have paid an additional $ 535.