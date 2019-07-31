First group of Azerbaijani pilgrims to leave for Hajj on August 2

The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims who want to visit Hajj from Azerbaijan will leave for Saudi Arabia on August 2.

Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) told Report that 8 flights will be made by August 5. The quota is complete and the visa system is closed.

The return to Azerbaijan will begin on August 22.

1,400 quotas have been allocated to Hajj pilgrimage for Azerbaijan. The price for Hajj pilgrimage this year is $ 4225 ($4150 last year). There is a $ 75 increase in prices.