First group of Azerbaijani Hajis returned to Baku

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The pilgrims, leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year, have begun to return their homeland.

Report informs, the plane, carrying the first group of the pilgrims, landed in Baku at 16:30 pm.

Another group will arrive in Baku at 19:05 pm.

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) representative and a member of Hajj mission of Azerbaijani pilgrims Hamdulla Babayev told Report that the first group arriving in Baku is the one, who left first: 'Conditions of our pilgrims in Madinah are good. They have visited holy places in the city. The pilgrims walk in the city and buy gifts for their relatives'.

He said that no flight will be carried out on September 20: 'Other groups of the pilgrims will return on September 21 and 22'.

Notably, this year 1050 Azerbaijanis performed Hajj.