    87 religious communities in Azerbaijan granted financial aid

    19 of them are non-Islamic religious communities

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, financial aid has been allocated to 87 religious communities based in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, report of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) for the year 2015, declares.

    The report says that, 68 of them are Islamic and 19 -non-Islamic communities.

    Through funds in the reporting year with the support of SCWRO, communities have held in Baku various events on religious education and the promotion of national and moral values and for the protection of young people from the influence of religious radicalism.

