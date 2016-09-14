Fekete: Pope's visit is a sign of respect for Azerbaijan as a tolerant country

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The Pope's visit to Baku is a sign of respect for Azerbaijan as a tolerant country."

Report informs, Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete said at a press conference on forthcoming visit of the Pope to Baku.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and Vatican relations “are positive and forthcoming visit will bring them to the next level."

Notably, the Pope Francis will arrive in Baku on October 2, where he will make mass. As part of the visit he is also expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade, as well as with leaders of local religious communities.