    Families of Azerbaijani pilgrims deceased during Hajj will be given compensation

    Caucasian Muslims Office announced the amount of compensation

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Families of Azerbaijani pilgrims died this year during the Hajj will be given compensation.

    Report was told in the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO).

    According to the CMO, the families of each deceased pilgrim will be given a 6 thousand manats, "In the coming days, the payment will be given to the families of the deceased."

    It is noteworthy to mention that during the last pilgrimage, 60 years old Fakhraddin Zeynalov, 57 years old Kyaklik Aslanova and 79 years old Azizaga Shirinov died.

