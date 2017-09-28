Event on the topic “Islamic Solidarity: Appeal from Azerbaijan” held in Baku

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan organized an event on the topic “Islamic Solidarity: Appeal from Azerbaijan”.

Report informs professor Anar Isgandarov, member of the scientific-religious council of CMO said events on Islamic solidarity topic, organized both in Azerbaijan and beyond the country have great importance.

Anar Isgandarov spoke about the role of CMO in Azerbaijani history.

Gunduz Ismayılov, deputy-chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations said announcing 2017 a “Year of Islamic solidarity” in Azerbaijan is important issue.

"This step is taken for stability. Some processes going around the world, wars are being fought and the role of religion here is more stressed. Islamic world lags behind the development. Countries in Islamic world need to be developed. Azerbaijan is committed to existence of peace and solidary in Islamic world.”

Committee chairman added steps taken for Islamic solidarity aimed not only for the country but also for international community: “This is a mission. We see every Azerbaijani citizen along with us in this activity.”

At the end of the event slide shown about the number of Muslims in world countries was discussed.