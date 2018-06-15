 Top
    Close photo mode

    Eid al-Fitr prayers performed in Azerbaijani mosques

    © Report

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eid al-Fitr prayers were performed in Azerbaijani mosques.

    Report informs,  hundreds of people attended the Eid prayer at Taza Pir and other mosques.

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, also attended the Eid prayer at Taza Pir mosque.

    The CMO Chairman, congratulated all Muslims, including the Azerbaijani people, on the end of Ramadan month and on the occasion of the holiday.

    Notably, Ramadan began on May 17 and June 15, 16 is Ramadan holiday.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi