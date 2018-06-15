Eid al-Fitr prayers performed in Azerbaijani mosques

© Report

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eid al-Fitr prayers were performed in Azerbaijani mosques.

Report informs, hundreds of people attended the Eid prayer at Taza Pir and other mosques.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, also attended the Eid prayer at Taza Pir mosque.

The CMO Chairman, congratulated all Muslims, including the Azerbaijani people, on the end of Ramadan month and on the occasion of the holiday.

Notably, Ramadan began on May 17 and June 15, 16 is Ramadan holiday.