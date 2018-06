Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan Holidays) was celebrated at Taza Pir mosque, in Baku today.

Report informs, Eid prayer was performed in the presence of Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh. Chairman of CMO congratulates all muslims, as well Azerbaijani people.

Month of Ramadan, which began on June 7, ends today.