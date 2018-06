Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Festive namaz performed in Azerbaijani mosques on the occasion of Gurban (Eid-al-Adha) Holiday.

Report informs, in the morning people gathered in the mosques to perform namaz.

The Gurban holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Today, Muslims around the world gather in mosques to perform the prayer and sacrifice sheeps.

This year, Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 24-25.