Deputy Chairman: No community of Nur movement members registered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations doesn't register sects, religious confessions and movements. The comittee only registers religious communities. No religious community of Nur movement members registered in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Gunduz Ismayilov told reporters.

He said that the committee has imposed restrictions on import of the religious literature belonging to Nursists: 'This process has been continuing for many years'.

G.Ismayılov stressed that some concerns exist on prejudice: 'Measures are being taken against threats to the rights of women, actions against secular education by small groups under the guise of religion. There is also concern about child marriage. But we have made progress compared to previous years'.