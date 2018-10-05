Department head: Some radical groups attract young people to implement their own intentions

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Some radical groups seek to implement their own intentions through wide propaganda and attracting young people," Jahandar Alifzadeh, acting head of the Department of Religious Affairs at the State Committee on Religious Associations said.

Report informs that, according to Alifzadeh, it is important to educate young generation in the spirit of patriotism, statehood, national-spiritual heritage, traditions, religious endurance and tolerance.