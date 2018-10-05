 Top
    Close photo mode

    Department head: Some radical groups attract young people to implement their own intentions

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Some radical groups seek to implement their own intentions through wide propaganda and attracting young people," Jahandar Alifzadeh, acting head of the Department of Religious Affairs at the State Committee on Religious Associations said.

    Report informs that, according to Alifzadeh, it is important to educate young generation in the spirit of patriotism, statehood, national-spiritual heritage, traditions, religious endurance and tolerance.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi