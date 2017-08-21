Date of Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations have been completed for Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia from Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the first pilgrims will leave on August 24.

The first pilgrim group will leave Azerbaijan at 06:10 am, the second at 07:30 am.

Other pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 26. Pilgrims' return is scheduled for September 12.

The CMO said that when people refuse to perform the pilgrimage for any personal reasons, then they are replaced with others.

This year, nearly 10 people refused to perform Hajj due to health problems, death of relatives, etc.

Notably, 900 Azerbaijanis will perform Hajj this year.