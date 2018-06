Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Eid Prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday of the Islamic world will be held on September 12 at 9:00 a.m. Baku time in Taza Pir mosque.

Report informs referring to the akhund of the mosque, Mirjafar Ayyubov.

M. Ayyubov said that the Eid prayers in all mosques of the country will be performed at the same time.

Notably, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 12-13.