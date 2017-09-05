Date of Azerbaijani pilgrims to leave for Madinah named

© Report.az

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani pilgrims are currently in hotels in Makkah".

Report informs citing the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

It was stated that the pilgrims will stay in Makkah by September 9: "The pilgrims will leave for Madinah on September 10 and 11. Currently, pilgrims go to Kaaba and pray there. Some of them perform Umrah prayer again. They visit the sights of Makkah as a group. They also visit Arafat plain, Mina, Muzdalifah, Jabal an-Nour. At the same time, they visit Jannat al-Mu'alla, where Mirsultan agha from Bilasuvar buried.

The CMO stressed that health conditions of the pilgrims is normal and illnesses have not been recorded. "Accompanying physicians said that few cases of illness recorded this year".

Notably, Azerbaijani pilgrims will return to the homeland starting from September 12.