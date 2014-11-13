Court cancels registration of religious community in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The court cancelled registration of religious community in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the registration of the religious community "Believers of Fatima-Zahra mosque" was cancelled.

So, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan appealed to Baku Administrative-Economic Court No. 2 and asked to cancel the registration of a religious community "Believers Fatima-Zahra mosque". The court granted. The Court of Appeal upheld the decision.

However, at the end of the trial chaired by a judge of the Supreme Court Sevda Huseynova, the complaint of the community was rejected. The decision on the cancellation of the state registration of religious community was upheld. Thus, after the decision of the instance court, the state registration of religious community was cancelled.