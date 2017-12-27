Committee Chairman: We prevented growth and expansion of radical groups in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "In 2017, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CEO), law enforcement agencies and other bodies have jointly implemented measures in the legal, ideological and economic frameworks for fighting against religious radicalism, superstition and extremism in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters.

According to him, as a result, the foundation, as well as the increase in any form and the expansion of radical groups in Azerbaijan were prevented.

"We are confident that social and political stability exists in Azerbaijan. Attempt to undermine social and political stability in the country abusing religion is inadmissible. There are no groups capable of doing so. Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a specific role in this direction in the Islamic world", committee chairman added.