Committee Chairman: 'Mosques in present territory of Armenia belong to Azerbaijan'

Baku. 21 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Mosques in the present territory of Armenia belong to Azerbaijan.'

Report informs, Mubariz Gurbanli, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations told reporters.

'These mosques are historical monuments of Azerbaijan', Committee Chairman said. 'Blue Mosque' is kept as means of propaganda by Armenian regime. Lease of this mosque to Iran is propaganda. In fact, no one prays in that mosque. Leadership of mosque is Armenian, it;'s unknown whether he is a Muslim.

If Armenia respects religious monuments, mosques, it would not destroy monuments in the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan.'