Committee Chairman: 'Monuments, damaged by Armenians during April battles, will be restored'

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'All monuments of national, cultural and religious values, which have been destroyed and damaged as a result of provocations of Armenian occupiers on the frontline in early April, will be restored within relevant works in that regions'.

Report was told by Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli.

Saying entering into a list of all facilities destroyed on the frontline, M.Gurbanli stated that maintenance and repair works are being carried out in the frontline region: 'Visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the frontline regions, meetings with citizens, allocation of funds under a special order on restoration works in Tartar and Aghdam regions, have stimulated the works. All monuments of national, cultural and religious values, which have been destroyed and damaged, will be restored'.

Committee Chairman said that Armenian vandals destroyed many Azerbaijani historical monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh, totally, nearly thousand monuments: 'Cultural, ethnographic and archaeological monuments representing our history are also among the destroyed monuments. Monuments of national and moral values, reflecting Islam and other religions are also among them. In fact, Armenian church is against separate streams of Christianity and use violence against them, too'.