Committee Chairman: Crime in Ganja is act of terrorism

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Crime committed in Ganja is act of terrorism. Those who organized it set the main goal to violate social and political stability in the country, create confrontation”.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is a strong state: "Someone with such actions will not be able to violate socio-political stability. Everyone knows who and what goals are behind this crime. Law enforcement authorities are investigating and everyone will know the result. I am sure that those involved in this crime will be punished deservedly. If there are external or internal circles behind, they will also be exposed".