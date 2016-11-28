Committee chairman: 70% Muslims in Azerbaijan Shiite, 30% Sunni

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Islamic radical movements are likely to cause more danger in Azerbaijan than Christian religious movements".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli said.

He said that 96 percent of population are Muslim, and 4 percent representatives of other religions: "70 percent of Muslims in Azerbaijan are Shiite, 30 percent Sunni. Sunni-Shiite conflict was not serious in history of Azerbaijan. Some forces now are trying to ignite this issue".