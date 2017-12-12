CMO: We strongly protest Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office has issued a statement on Jerusalem.

Report informs, the statement says that recent events on Jerusalem, the city which is considered sacred for the Abrahamic religions and our first Qiblah, are of sensitive nature to each believer.

It was noted that according to order and will by Allah, private preservation of Jerusalem for Muslims and People of the Book, being a place of peace is important. Today's events in the world concern us. Failure to comply with international law, ignoring the international community's stand is dangerous. We unequivocally state that the one-sided decision on the announcement of Jerusalem as a capital is unacceptable.

On behalf of the Caucasian Muslims Office, we strongly protest against the decision, which is a major obstacle to the establishment of peace and security in the sensitive region of the Near East, threatening security, increasing tension in the region and which was sharply criticized by the world community.

Allah says: "O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah ; indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what you do". (Al-Ma'idah, 8)