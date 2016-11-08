CMO to carry out pilgrimages in a centralized manner

© Report.az

Baku. 8 November.REPORT.AZ/ "The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) hasn't been carrying out visits to Karbala and other dangerous areas since 2011 as the Iraqi government doesn't guarantee safety of the pilgrims".

CMO Head of Affairs, Pilgrims Group Leader Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

According to him, at present, visits to the cities like Karbala, Mashhad are carried out physical persons and tourism companies: "It is not recommended at all to visit Samarra as the city is a war zone. Perhaps, visit of pilgrims to such places, not being groups, will be prevented in the future and pilgrimages will be carried out in a centralized manner."

Notably, a bus, carrying Azerbaijani pilgrims also was damaged in yesterday's terrorist attack in Samarra, Iraq.