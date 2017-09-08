CMO: Temperature rise in Mecca creates difficulties for Azerbaijani pilgrims

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The increase in temperature in Mecca over 40 degrees slightly complicates the situation of pilgrims, however, there are no serious health problems.

Report was told in Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

It was noted that today the pilgrims made a Friday prayer in Kaaba: "On September 9 pilgrims will leave for Medina, stay three for days and visit the grave of the Prophet, they will perform prayer in Masjid al-Nabawi. The Azerbaijani Hajis will start returning to Baku from noon on September 12”.

CMO noted that 20% of Azerbaijani pilgrims have have cough and cold: “There are no serious health problems. Doctors help in case of cold. The state of health of the oldest pilgrim (86-year-old woman) is also good".