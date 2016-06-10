Caucasus Muslims Office clarifies sounding early azan in southern region

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Giving azan 15 minutes before the morning prayer aimed at warning people to stop eating". Report informs employee of Fatwa department of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Agasəid Yakubov said.

A.Yakubov said that it happens in Muslim countries when azan is given couple of minutes, sometimes 15 minutes before the morning prayer. It also aims to make people aware. Therefore, in mosques religious leaders often give azan two times.

A.Yagubov said that people need to specify the time for imsak and azan for the morning prayer:"During the first azan they must stop eating and after the second azan start performing prayer."