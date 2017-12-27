CMO deputy chairman: Some forces planned to split Islamic world are willing to make Azerbaijan tool for their games

© Report.az

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ There are two main sources of a number of unpleasant cases that occur in the religious environment of Azerbaijan.”

Report informs, deputy chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gamarkhanim Javadli said.

She said the one of them is extremism imported from abroad to Azerbaijan, which is a serious blow to the spirit and moral values of population: “The second cause is that unfortunately some biased forces deliberately form negative opinion about our religious environment through mass and social media.”

She noted that the biggest problem of recent times is radicalism, terrorism and extremism that took over the Muslim world.

"Unfortunately, some internal and external forces wanting to split Islamic world with provocation of the west, are willing to make Azerbaijan tool for their games. For this purpose, they place their center groups of a number of non-traditional sects in our territories, cities and villages.

With the help of different material and mental propaganda they collect around themselves the population, particularly young people. They encourage them to refuse from national values and be against family and society. Today measures are taken in the direction of neutralization of destructive forces that violate our religious environment. Caucasian Muslims Office is a leading force of Multiculturalism and religious tolerance relations that demonstrates intransigent attitude to religious radicalism and faith discrimination.”