CMO delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia to discuss pilgrimage

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has left for Saudi Arabia to discuss the disagreement over the pilgrims' journey to Hajj this year with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Report informs citing the CMO that the delegation includes Haji Salman Musayev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Vidadi Huseynov, Deputy Director of Hajj department Vidadi Huseynov, Senior Adviser to the Department of Foreign Affairs Vusal Jahangiri.

The delegation will also attend the meeting of the Ministry of Hajj to discuss the disputed hotels, their prices, as well as other expenses.

Notably, the CMO delegation visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier this year and the announcement of acceptance of documents from Azerbaijan for pilgrimage this year was expected on February 1. Expenditures on this year's pilgrimage are also expected to rise.