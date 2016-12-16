CMO delegate: Umrah pilgrims from Azerbaijan feel good

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "A group consisting of 70 people went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage. Currently, state of pilgrims in cities of Mecca and Medina is good".

Report informs, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) representative and member of Hajj mission of Azerbaijani pilgrims Hamdulla Babayev said.

According to him, the pilgrims from Azerbaijan will return home on December 22.

The representative of the CMO said that the majority of pilgrims are women: "Currently, 60 percent of visitors are women."

Notably, depending on service level, tour price for Umrah this year was 1550, 2250 or 2650 USD.