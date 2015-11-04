CMO Chairman: 'We expect fair position from US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement'

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The biggest problem of Azerbaijan is related to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

We are confident that United States will be next to fair side in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution."

Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade said that at a meeting with delegation arrived in Azerbaijan from the Temple Sinai located in Los-Angeles state of California, U.S.

A.Pashazade noted that Azerbaijani people expect a fair position from the U.S. on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.