    CMO Chairman: 'We expect fair position from US on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement'

    The biggest problem of Azerbaijan is related to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The biggest problem of Azerbaijan is related to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

    We are confident that United States will be next to fair side in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution."

    Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade said that at a meeting with delegation arrived in Azerbaijan from the Temple Sinai located in Los-Angeles state of California, U.S.

    A.Pashazade noted that Azerbaijani people expect a fair position from the U.S. on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

