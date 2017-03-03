CMO Chairman: We created necessary conditions for Islam and other divine religions in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 March.REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has hosted a commemorative event on the occasion of death of Prophet Muhammad's (pbuh) daughter Fatima Zahra (as).

Report informs citing the CMO press service, in the event beginning with recitation of Holy Quran, memory of martyrs, sacrificing their lives for Islam and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade spoke about Fatima Zahra's life, her role in the Islamic world, works for spreading and strengthening Islam. He said that holding of such events is of great educational importance.

CMO Chairman said that in recent years, Azerbaijani state carried out important works for protection of religious and moral values, establishes conditions for followers of Islam and other divine religions. Sheikh ul-Islam stated appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan as an important event in the social and political life of the country, prayed for the appointment to be of benefit to the people and state.

Seyyid Ali Akbar Ojagnejad, official of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a speech at the event, also, “Əhli-Beyt məddahları” group performed suruds (songs).

The event was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh.

Commemorative feast was offered at the end, prayers were read.