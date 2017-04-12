CMO Chairman: People of different faiths live in conditions of friendship and brotherhood in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts an international conference entitled “Islamic solidarity: harmony of religious and cultural diversity” within the Year of Islamic Solidarity.

Report informs, conference has been organized by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Fund.

The event is attended by scientists, public figures, leaders of religious confessions, representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan.

CMO Chairman Allashukur Pashazade addressed the attendants with opening speech.

He noted that Islam serving peace, justice, spiritual growth, marks importance of respect to all Abrahamic religions and their followers: “Embodying antiquity and modernity, having served as main cultural, religious and civilization center of Islamic world between East and West throughout the history, Azerbaijan made significant contribution to formation of tolerance, establishment of intercultural dialogue and dialogue of civilizations, propagation of Islamic culture in the world”.

CMO head noted that Muslims, Orthodox, Catholics, Jews and people worshipping other religions live in Azerbaijan in unique conditions of friendship, brotherhood and take advantage of state care and protection.