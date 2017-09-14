CMO bars to use word 'akhund' replacing it with 'imam'

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Within the framework of the Year of Islamic Solidarity, we would like to make such a decision that, to replace a word “akhund” with “imam”.

Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade said during the meeting of the Cadi Council.

The CMO Chairman stated that the word akhund is not used in the world, for example in Turkey.

At the meeting, the proposal of the CMO Chairman was put to the vote and the word "akhund" was removed and position of “imam” in the mosques was adopted.

Hence, after that, there will be no positions of akhund in the mosques, but only imams.