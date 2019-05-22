CMO: AZAL allocated 6 planes for pilgrims

"AZAL airplanes will operate Hajj flights from Azerbaijan this year. An agreement has been signed between the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and AZAL," Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) said in response to Report's inquiry.

It was noted that the departure from Azerbaijan will be from August 1 to August 6, and return from August 21 to August 25.

“6 planes have been allocated for pilgrims. Nearly 900 people have submitted documents from Azerbaijan to perform Hajj."

Notably, this year, 1,400 quota were allocated to Azerbaijan for Hajj pilgrimage and the price is $4,225 per person.