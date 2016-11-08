CMO: Performers of twice Umrah pilgrimage will make an additional payment

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Performing Umrah pilgrimage twice will make additional payment of 530 USD.

Report informs Saudi Arabia director for the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Head of the Hajj Group, Hamdulla Babayev said.

According to him, the Saudi official made an official statement: "Those who perform Umrah pilgrimage repeatedly will make an additional payment. This rule does not apply to those who go for Hajj".

H. Babayev said that there are admission of documents already exists and reception of documents carried out: "After 25 people will be recruited first group of Umrah pilgrims will be sent. Umrah pilgrims this year will have to pay 1500-2500 USD.Last year, the cost was 1200-2300 USD".