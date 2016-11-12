Chairmen of Caucasian and Russian Muslim Offices to discuss incident around Cathedral Mosque in Moscow

© Report.az

Moscow. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Caucasian Muslim Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will arrive in Moscow on November 20 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Moscow and All Russia's Patriarch, Kirill.

Report informs, Vice-Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board Rashad Aliyarli said.

According to him, Sheikh-ul-Islam's visit to Moscow will last two days.

In turn, representative of the Coordinating Center of North Caucasus Muslims in Moscow - Shafig Pshihachev told Report that the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, in turn plans to hold a number of meetings in Moscow, including with the chairman of the Muslims Spiritual Board of the European part of Russia Ravil Gainutdin.

"Allahshukur Pashazade took control over the situation surrounding the dispute of public organization" Ahl al-Bayt "and Moscow Cathedral Mosque. All comments will be given after the Sheikh-ul-Islam's visit to Moscow", added Sh.Pshihachev.