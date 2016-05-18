Committee Chairman: "Azerbaijan will make changes in the burial rules"

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ " Draft resolution relating to burial, that was prepared by Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and Ministry of Economy was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli said.

M.Gurbanli said that certain changes have been made in the project, and now experts are working on the amendments.

According to him, recently committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov held a meeting on this issue with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the SCWRO: "Instructions were given on work that will be carried out on the draft decision and experts are working on it. This is not a law. It will be a draft resolution."