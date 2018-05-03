Chairman of European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses Christian arrived in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SRECS), Sayavush Heydarov, met with the chairman of European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses, Toni Brey and the representative of the organization, Marianna Makiyas Guzman.

Report was informed in the press service of State Committee , during the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee informed the guests about the exemplary tolerant and multicultural environment in the country.

He said that it is provided suitable environment to all religious organizations, which function in a way that will not harm the relations between religions and it is shown patience and tolerance towards religious confessions. "The concept of multiculturalism, which became state policy of Azerbaijan, directed to preserving cultural diversity in the world, by this way, creating worldwide harmony and mutual beneficial cooperation of different religions and cultures. "

Deputy Chairman reminded that, along with the energy security, our country took practical steps to ensure international security. He emphasized that it is not accidental that recent years Azerbaijan has become one of the major centers of humanitarian, inter-civilizational and inter-religious dialogue forums, prestigious sports competitions and other global events.