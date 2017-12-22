Caucasus Muslims Office lowers Umrah prices $ 500

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Two months after the Hajj pilgrimage, visits for Umrah begin. Since late November, two groups have left Azerbaijan for Umrah".

Leading Expert of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Bakhtiyar Najafov told Report.

He noted that one more group will leave Azerbaijan for Umrah in January: "Visits also scheduled for February".

The CMO official noted that the amount required for Umrah pilgrimage has been reduced: "The price has dropped. For example, last year, the lowest price for Umrah was more than $ 2.000. Currently, the price varies from $ 1.500 to $ 2.300 depending on the hotel. That is, the prices have fallen more than $ 500".

Reminding that Umrah pilgrimage ends with 3 days in Madinah and 5 days in Makkah, the CMO official added that the visit takes nine days: "CMO sends the citizens of Azerbaijan and foreigners with residence permit in Azerbaijan to the pilgrimage".